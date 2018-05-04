ZANU-PF politburo to meet Saturday to decide on final election candidates

The Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front politburo will meet at 9am tomorrow to decide on the final list of candidates to contest this year’s elections.

The party held its primary elections at the beginning of this week but there have been complaints on the way they were conducted with some party supporters threatening to derail the campaign if these anomalies are not rectified.

Party leader Emmerson Mnangagwa’s special adviser Chris Mutsvangwa even said Mnangagwa could lose the elections if things are not resolved.

Some of the party “bigwigs” lost the primary elections leading to some junior candidates who won the primaries fearing that these results will be overturned by the party.

Mnangagwa told delegates at the launch of the party manifesto and election campaign that the will of the people should prevail.