Zanu-PF exonerates three former ministers

THREE former Cabinet Ministers, some who were alleged to be G40 foot soldiers in the Midlands Province have survived the chop after the Zanu-PF Politburo decided to exonerate and reintegrate them into the party.

The Politburo ordered the province to work with former Ministers, Francis Nhema, Chiratidzo Iris Mabuwa and Fred Moyo whom they were accusing of fronting G40 machinations. Mberengwa North representative in the National Assembly Cde Tafanana Zhou has also been cleared of any wrong doing.

In an interview last week, Zanu-PF Midlands provincial chairman Engineer Daniel McKenzie Ncube said the four have received letters informing them that they will not go for a disciplinary hearing.

Eng Ncube said the Politburo resolved to reintegrate them into the party and work with them.

“We received letters that the three must not be charged and we should work with them. We were told by our national executive that we should stop the purges and incorporate everyone and reintegrate all the members into the party.

“There are some MPs whom we feel were innocent but were just being victimised.

“We are going for elections and people are taking advantage of that,” he said.

Eng Ncube said party members should not be vindictive and this would be inculcated into all supporters through party structures.

He said party members must also stop victimising others who they have personal vendettas with by making false allegations against them.

“We know that we are heading for elections and some might want to take that opportunity to discredit other potential candidates accusing them of things they didn’t do. Let us be united as a party and we do not want people to use the party to settle their personal scores, we want to ensure a fair ground in the primary elections.

“All members of the party who had strayed to G40 must be brought back to the party. If there are those that remain adamant we won’t force them,” he said. – Sunday News