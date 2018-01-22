Zanu-PF Denies Reports That It Has Deployed Soldiers To The Rural Areas

Zanu-PF national political commissar, Lieutenant-General (Retired) Engelbert Rugeje has dismissed allegations that the ruling party has embedded thousands of soldiers ahead of the 2018 elections.

The allegations were first made by the exiled former G40 Faction kingpin, Professor Jonathan Moyo. The opposition MDC-T also alleged that it had evidence that Zanu-PF had deployed thousands of soldiers ahead of the elections. However, Rugeje denied the allegations completely and accused the media of focusing on petty issues.

When asked for a comment by the daily publication, NewsDay, Rugeje said:

You, media people, have a problem; you focus on non-important issues and not look at what I said about peace and unity. You want to write things that sell. Next time, talk to Cde SK (Zanu PF spokesperson, Simon Khaya Moyo) and not me. I am a trained soldier, an old person and I don’t want to play games with you. Listen, you are lucky to have spoken to me. Next time, don’t call me, just call the spokesperson and ask him. Anyway, I did not say that we will use the military, why? We have structures as Zanu PF to campaign for us.

More: NewsDay