Zanu PF blasts MDC Alliance for protests; mobilising own supporters to confront opposition

HARARE – The ruling Zanu PF party has castigated the opposition MDC Alliance for threatening to shut down Harare and stop the July 30 elections if the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) does not heed their electoral demands.

Addressing the media, Zanu PF Secretary for Information and Publicity, who is also the Acting Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services, Simon Khaya Moyo said the revolutionary party learnt with utter dismay the threats by the opposition led by Nelson Chamisa.

“These utterances are unfortunate, reckless, extremely irresponsible and uncalled for. After the ushering in of the new dispensation, the country is experiencing the most peaceful pre-election moments in the post-independence history. In fact the claims being made by Chamisa and crew are bare and not grounded on the position of the law,” said Khaya Moyo.

He added that it is abundantly clear that the MDC-T is a violent and retrogressive party, whose existence thrives on chaos and suffering of the people.

Khaya Moyo urged all peace-loving Zimbabweans to shun violence and be united as they prepare to freely exercise their democratic and constitutional right to elect leaders of their choice.

He added that the MDC is not ready for the polls.

“It is evident that Chamisa clearly knows that their party is in shambles and is not prepared to face Zanu PF in the pending harmonised elections,” said Cde Khaya Moyo, adding that the Zanu PF government under the stewardship of President Emmerson Mnangagwa has fairly laid the foundation for peaceful, fair and credible elections.

Last week, President Mnangagwa signed the Electoral Amendment Bill into law to bring legal effect to the Statutory Instrument on the biometric voter registration (BVR) carried out by ZEC and create a new code of conduct for political parties, candidates and other stakeholders in elections.

Khaya Moyo described the signing of the Bill as a milestone achievement that every peace-loving Zimbabwean, including Chamisa should cherish. – ZBC