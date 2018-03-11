“You Are Only Holy If You Die Holy”- Zanu PF Youth Leader Warns Mugabe Not To Join Opposition

Togarepi Pupurai, the leader of the Zanu-PF Youth League, who is in his 50s has warned former president Robert Mugabe that Zanu-PF will not be kind to him when they get evidence that he is behind the opposition National Patriotic Front party.

Mugabe has endorsed the party which is led by retired Brigadier General Ambrose Mutinhiri. In an interview with The Standard, Pupurai said

We are talking about our internal issues as the revolutionary party to which Cde Mugabe belongs, but should he decide to go out there and form or support another party we are only warning our dear comrade that we will consider him as an opponent, a contestant against us.

We will not be kind; we will just make him look (like) who he (really) is.

Any person is important as the institution that builds that person and he is only important when he is relevant. If he decides to go out there, he will become a nobody. Tell him that if you want.

…even in the Bible, you are only holy if you die holy and you then go to heaven. If you sin at the last moment, it will be a different case altogether.

What he is doing now, if proven, will tarnish everything that he did. If he chooses to be part of the opposition, then he will be dealt with.