Worst decision by Chamisa faction: Linda Masarira stands by Khupe

Aspiring member of parliament for Harare Central constituency Linda Masarira has criticised the decision by the Nelson Chamisa led MDC-T to recall Thokozani Khupe from parliament saying it is the worst decision made by the “Chamisa faction”.

Writing on micro-blogging website Twitter, Masarira who is also a women rights activist said:

This was the worst decision made by the Chamisa faction. At this juncture I am forced to follow the voice of reason to support constitutionalism and to protect the interests of a woman politician. Zimbabwe Women In Politics condemns this move and will stand in solidarity with Dr Thokozani Khupe.

Khupe has responded to the recall saying she has advised her lawyers to seek legal recourse on the issue. She also revealed that the MDC-T leadership crisis is before the High Court and as such she did not deserve to be recalled from Parliament.

Khupe has been embroiled in a succession battle with Nelson Chamisa following the death of MDC-T founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai in February this year.

She was expelled from MDC-T together with Abednico Bhebhe and Obert Gutu for refusing to endorse the party’s National Council decision to appoint Chamisa as the acting president.