Will Thokozani Khupe wear pant on poll day?

GOING commando on election day!

In a move to remind each other not to vote in a wrong way, Zimbabwean women have started a campaign where they are encouraging each other to be pantyless on election day so they remember that they are women and need to vote for female candidates only.

The move was agreed on during a Spiritual Solidarity Tea for Dr Thokozani Khupe which was well-attended by women from different political parties.

The women managed to put their political differences aside declaring that 2018 elections are a simple thing for them as they were just going to unite and vote for female candidates.

One of the speakers, Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga challenged women to unite and put their political differences aside as they fight against discrimination.

“It is high time we show men that we can do it in style and support each other. On election day, we are all going to be pantyless just in case that demon of not voting for a female candidate catches up with you while in the ballot box.

You can always lift up your dress and remember that you are a woman,” declared Misihairabwi to ululations from the crowd who showed full support for the move.

To justify the move, in African culture it is common that if a woman strongly disagrees with what is happening, they can express themselves by lifting up their dresses and therefore going pantyless would be another way of showing that women have had enough of being ruled by men.

“In our culture if you do not like your son-in-law, on the day he comes for lobola negotiations, you lift up your dress to express yourself. As women, we are lifting up our dresses for men because they have exposed us to a level we cannot tolerate,” said Misihairabwi.

During the Spiritual Solidarity Tea organised by one Loreen Ncube it was also agreed that an injustice to one woman was injustice to all, therefore, when one woman was in trouble, they would all rise as they create a “Pull her up generation”.

Some of the messages which were given #BS are “Zimbabwe is not ready for a female President and that women do not support each other”.

In Zimbabwe, women and youths dominate the number of registered voters. Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) latest statistics show that from the 5,3 million people who registered to vote 54,5 percent of them are women and 45,5 percent are men. – B-Metro