We Will Use Polls To Measure Change, We Will Be Watching Out For Reforms: United States

Visiting U.S Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary Bureau of African Affairs, Ambassador Matthew Harrington has said that his country is interested in establishing a working relationship with Zimbabwe.

He said that his country will use the July 30 election as a measure of how much the country has changed from the past. Addressing the media, Ambassador Harrington said,

Zimbabweans have not in the past been able to express their views or cast their votes freely due to intimidation and the economic environment has frightened away many potential investors with a predictable impact on the economy. So the election on 30 July will be one important benchmark on whether the economic and political environment of the past has changed for the better. His decision to invite international observers to give them quite a wide access is very welcome. These are very important steps. However, we are going to be watching out on other reforms which range from economic, good governance and human rights because the credibility of elections is only one measure of change.

Source: Pindula