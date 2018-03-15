‘We must remove Mnangagwa and military from power’ – Mugabe

Harare – Former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe described his departure from office in November as a “coup d’etat” in his first TV interview since then, aired by South Africa’s state broadcaster on Thursday.

“I say it was a coup d’etat – some people have refused to call it a coup d’etat,” said Mugabe referring to the brief takeover by the army which led to Emmerson Mnangagwa assuming power after his resignation.

“(…) We must undo this disgrace we have imposed on ourselves,” he said.

Mugabe was forced to quit when the military stepped in and Zanu-PF lawmakers launched impeachment proceedings against their once beloved leader.



Since his dramatic reversal of fortune, he has largely appeared to stay out of public life.

The military moved against Mugabe, 94, after he sacked his then-deputy and heir-apparent Mnangwga apparently fearing the nonagenarian was grooming his wife Grace to succeed him as president.

The former first lady had cultivated her own factional support base within Zanu-PF known as “G-40” that was seen as hostile to the security establishment.

“It was truly a military takeover, there was no movement visible unless that movement was checked and allowed by the army,” said Mugabe. – AFP