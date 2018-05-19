We are not fighting Khupe: MDC Alliance

The MDC Alliance says it is not fighting the MDC-T faction led by Dr Thokozani Khupe as their only difference is their approach to claiming victory over Zanu PF in the harmonised elections to be held later this year.

The party’s deputy principal, Professor Welshman Ncube was explaining this to supporters at a rally held at Tokwe Business Centre in Nkayi South constituency.

The MDC Alliance is out in full swing to drum up support ahead of the 2018 general elections.

Judging from the attendance at the rally, Nkayi South constituency is certainly not one of the party’s strongholds.

However, the few who attended braved the chilly weather until well after 3pm when the party leadership arrived.

Professor Ncube said the Alliance is not fighting the MDC-T faction led by Dr Khupe but told supporters the MDC Alliance must be understood as the party’s approach to removing Zanu PF from power.

“If people have no faith in you, they will say we have no faith in you, then you will realise that you should have been a member of the Alliance but it might be too late. We decided to work together, to unite in our quest to remove Zanu PF which has been causing suffering in its 38 years of ruling. We came up with the decision because we realised we will not be able to achieve this as individual parties,” he said.

During the rally the MDC Alliance leadership also introduced aspiring parliamentarians who are vying for the constituency.