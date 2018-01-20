War vets demand an apology from Mugabe

HARARE – War veterans have demanded an apology from former president Robert Mugabe over his ill treatment of the freedom fighters which led to a breakdown of their longstanding relationship.

‘Please apologise’, is the message from the secretary general of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association and Zanu PF Politburo member, Victor Matemadanda to former president Mugabe.

Matemadanda who was addressing freedom fighters from Mashonaland East said their relationship with Mugabe can only be restored if he makes a public apology.

He also accused some Zanu PF members from Mashonaland East who were working with the G40 cabal for not repenting despite having been forgiven.

Women’s League boss, Marble Chinomona, Mashonaland East Zanu PF provincial chairman Joel Matiza and Minister of State David Musabayana spoke on the importance of war veterans to the country’s liberation.

The meeting was attended by war veterans’ leaders from the province’s nine districts, ex-detainees, war collaborators and traditional leaders.