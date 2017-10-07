War Veterans threatens to disrupt Mugabe’s rally

War veterans leader Victor Matemadanda has promised a showdown at today’s Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front youth rally which is billed to be addressed by President Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace.

Mugabe and his wife have used the past three rallies to castigate Vice-President Emerson Mnangagwa following reports that he was poisoned and had to leave the Gwanda youth rally on 12 August in a huff.

Mnangagwa this week insisted he was poisoned.

Grace Mugabe and Vice-President Phelekezela Mphoko have rubbished Mnangagwa’s claims saying he wants the sympathy of the people.

Matemadanda, one of the war veterans leaders expelled from the party together with Christopher Mutsvangwa, told Newsday that it is now time to stand up against those calling for Mnangagwa to be expelled from the party.

“We want people in ZANU-PF to clearly understand, including Mugabe, that they joined the party and it is not theirs. We can’t have problems as a country because Mugabe and his wife dislike Mnangagwa,” he said.

“Right now, people are moving around claiming the Harare interface rally will be the final day to deal with Mnangagwa, but let it be known that their plans will not succeed. The Harare interface will be our independence day. It will be the mother of whatever is going to happen.

“If they think they are going to play around with Mnangagwa, as they did to Joice then they are wasting their time.”