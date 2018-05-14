War Veterans Blame Kasukuwere’s Appointees For Losses In Zanu-PF Primary Elections

Members of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) have told President Emmerson Mnangagwa that they lost the Zanu-PF Primary Elections because of G40 FAction members.

The war veterans blamed people appointed by expelled former Zanu-PF political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere. At an interface meeting between war veterans and President Emmerson Mnangagwa last Friday, Mashonaland West chairperson Cornelius Muoni said,

Money changed hands and people were told not to vote for bare-footed War Veterans, as most of us lacked resources…We feel that we have been side-lined by Kasukuwere’s people after we have been in the trenches until the New Dispensation.

Matabeleland South chairperson Section Ncube added,

G40 cabal members used money to manipulate the outcome of the primary elections and most people who won in our province are members of the cabal….They must be removed from the party as a matter of urgency.

More: New Zimbabwe