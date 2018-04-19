VP Mohadi falls ill, whisked away to SA for treatment

HARARE – Vice President Kembo Mohadi is unwell and in South Africa were he is receiving medical attention. This was revealed by the Chairperson of the Mines and Energy Portfolio Committee Temba Mliswa on Thursday afternoon.

Mohadi also failed to attend a hearing last week and sent his apologies as saying he was out of the country. It is not clear what the Vice President is suffering from.

Mohadi was scheduled to appear before the portfolio committee today in his capacity as former State Security as well as Home Affairs Minister, to answer questions on the alleged disappearance of $15 billion worth of diamonds from Chiadzwa.

The announcement that Mohadi is in South Africa comes at a time when his counterpart Vice President Constantino Chiwenga dismissed nurses for striking.

