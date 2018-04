Zanu-PF activist and media personality Acie Lumumba, real name William Gerald Mutumanje, has attacked the independent legislator for Norton, Temba Mliswa.

This follows a heated exchange on social media platform Twitter which started when Mliswa called Lumumba a ” gay gangster” and a proxy of fired National Social Security Authority (NSSA) boss Robin Vela. Lumumba called out Mliswa for his homophobic remarks and called him a thief.

Here is the video:

Source: Pindula