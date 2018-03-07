VIDEO: Mnangagwa Responds To Reports Of Mugabe Forming New Patriotic Front To Distabilise Zanu-PF

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has responded to news reports that former Zanu-PF leader Robert Mugabe is behind the formation of a new political outfit called the New Patriotic Front (NPF).

Addressing a Zanu-PF youth League Assembly, Mnangagwa said he is not going to take a stance against former president Mugabe, until he has gathered enough information following media reports that he is behind the formation of a political party to distabilise ZANU-PF. Mnangagwa also added that he is disturbed by the media reports. Said Mnangagwa:

The former president, paita nyaya (there’s an issue). Currently we see in the media about various speculations about his activities. I have no doubt that in no time the facts and reality will be made known. And we will only take a position when the issues are known and its factual. But currently we are not happy with what the media is saying. We don’t know if its correct or not but its an issue that we are examining.

Watch the video below for Mnangagwa’s full response concerning the issue:



