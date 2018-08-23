US warns citizens to stay away from Harare’s CBD ahead of ConCourt election petition rulling

THE United States’ Department of State has issued a security alert to its citizens to avoid the Commercial Business District due to heightened tensions over the Constitutional Court hearing. The Constitutional Court’s decision is expected tomorrow. The alert which was issued on Wednesday reads,

Zimbabwe is experiencing civil unrest, violence, and heightened political tension following the general elections held on July 30, 2018. The security situation remains volatile. On August 22, the Constitutional Court will begin hearing the election challenge filed by Movement for Democratic Change (MDC). As a result, the Zimbabwe Republic Police has issued an order to seal off the following roads on the 22nd and 23rd of August 2018 from 0600 hrs -1800 hrs:

· Sam Nujoma-Selous-Simon Muzenda

· Sam Nujoma-Samora Machel-Simon Muzenda

· Sam Nujoma-Kwame Nkrumah-Simon Muzenda

· Sam Nujoma-Nelson Mandela-Simon Muzenda

Actions to Take:

· Stay away from this area and the Commercial Business District

· Avoid demonstrations and all public gatherings

· Exercise increased caution

· Have extra food, water and medication on hand

· Establish a communication plan with your friends and family so they know when to expect to hear from you;

· Monitor local news stations for updates;

· Be vigilant and take steps to enhance your personal security; and

· Remain alert for potentially dangerous situations.