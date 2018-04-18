US congratulates Zimbabwe on national day, hopes for more open society

The United States today congratulated Zimbabwe on its 38th independence anniversary and said as the country prepares for national elections, it hopes Zimbabwe can achieve a more open society, a stable democracy and a strong economy.

In a Statement, acting Secretary of State John Sullivan said: “On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I offer congratulations to the people of Zimbabwe on your country’s 38 years of independence.

“As national elections approach, Zimbabwe has an opportunity to set itself on a new path of political and economic reforms for a promising future.

“The United States joins the Zimbabwean people in the hope for achieving a more open society, a stable democracy, and a strong economy. We look forward to continuing to develop our friendship with the people of Zimbabwe in the years to come.”

The United States imposed sanctions on Zimbabwe in 2003 and has renewed them every year since including this year.

Two Senators have, however, introduced an amendment bill to the sanctions act and were in Zimbabwe recently. They want the sanctions lifted but insist that Zimbabwe should hold free and fair elections.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has promised free, fair, transparent and credible elections and says anyone is free to come and observe the elections which will be held in three months or so.

Source: Insider