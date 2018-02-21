Tsvangirai’s Uncle Assaults MDC Youth For Photographing Gogo Tsvangirai as her torment escalates

Innocent Zvaipa, uncle to the late former prime minister Morgan Tsvangirai is reported to have slapped a University of Zimbabwe student yesterday in full view of everyone at the burial of the founding leader of the opposition MDC-T party in Buhera.

Zvaipa slapped Nyaradzo Mutize three times for photographing Gogo Lydia Tsvangirai and had to be restrained by his relatives.

Mutize was later detained for more than half an hour and had to delete all the images of Gogo Tsvangirai that she had captured. Gogo Tsvangirai made waves over the weekend when she was eavesdropped by the state broadcaster, ZBC, threatening to hang herself if Tsvangirai’s widow Elizabeth Macheka Tsvangirai and MDC-T vice president Nelson Chamisa attended the funeral.

Tsvangirai’s burial was marred by violence and intimidation as vice president Thokozani Khupe and secretary general Douglas Mwonzora were threatened with violence and had to flee from the venue under police escort at one point.