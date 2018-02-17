Tsvangirai’s Burial Now Moved To Tuesday

The burial of former Prime Minister and veteran opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai has been moved to Tuesday.

The family had initially said that it was highly likely that the burial was going to take place on Monday. However, they have since confirmed that the burial is now taking place on Tuesday in Tsvangirai’s rural home of Buhera. He will be buried to his late wife Susan.

MDC-T Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora said,

For the avoidance of doubt, the burial of President Tsvangirai is taking place on Tuesday in Humanikwa Village in Buhera. This is now final. We regret the inconvenience caused by any earlier contrary announcements.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa revealed that Tsvangirai will receive a State assisted funeral as he had served in the Government of National Unity (GNU) although he will not be declared a National Hero.

Mourners are currently gathered at Tsvangirai’s Highlands residence in Harare.