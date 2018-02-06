Tsvangirai Denies Reports That He Is Critically Ill, Again

Former prime minister and leader of the opposition MDC-T, Morgan Tsvangirai has denied reports that he is critically ill. Tsvangirai insisted that although he is not feeling well, he is stable and his health is under control. This comes after some daily newspapers reported that he was critically ill. A senior official who was quoted by the Reuters Agency said:

From the medical report that I received yesterday the situation is not looking good. He is critically ill and we should brace for the worst

Barely two weeks ago, Tsvangirai had to deny reports that he had been given 3 months to live. Then, like now, Tsvangirai took to social media to address the concerns.

Speaking on Twitter today, Tsvangirai said:

I am shocked to read in the press that I am in a critical condition. Of course, I have cancer and not feeling too well but I am stable and the process is under control. I have been frequently on twitter of late, I am recovering.

When he dismissed the 3 months to live claim, Tsvangirai said:

It is all speculation. No deadline has been given to me and my family. I am getting routine attention like any other cancer patient and I will be back in Zim shortly. Meanwhile lets all register to vote and those who can attend the alliance rallies. Do not mind the madness.

Tsvangirai is battling colon cancer and has appeared frail on his last public appearance.