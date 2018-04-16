Tsitsi Masiyiwa Apologises For Questioning Zimbabweans’ Work Ethic, Implying They Are Lazy

Tsitsi Masiyiwa, wife of Econet Wireless founder Strive Masiyiwa came under fire on social media after she posted a tweet in which she implied that Zimbabweans were lazy and did not work enough hours. Tsitsi Masiyiwa had tweeted,

Wondering how a nation with GDP per capita of $1 000 for over 37 yrs life expectancy 34yrs upto 31% children stunted, can insist on the right to work 8hrs plus 1 hr lunch 5 days a week, rest for 2 days watch football for 42 wks straight. Where is the sense of urgency desperation?

However, after receiving at least 660 Tweets, Tsitsi came back to Twitter and apologised for her earlier message. In her apology she said,

Friends who responded to my tweet. I passionately love Zimbabwe love to express, debate & brutally confront the challenges that hold us back. To those who are angry and livid feeling offended, I apologise wholeheartedly. Dialogue is critical to get us moving forward & it gives us a platform to seek solutions. It’s part of the way we fix ourselves and each other. Let’s share solutions as we face hard truths. My work in the community expresses my passion.

Here is how some Zimbabweans had reacted to the initial tweet:

Trends SADC ™ @Trends_SADC Truth Hurts. Tsitsi Masiyiwa is right. Zimbabweans are a lazy bunch of people who like watching football & blaming others for their own mistakes. Noone will come and solve your problems. Vuka uzenzele. 64

133 people are talking about this Twitter Ads info and privacy

Tsitsi Masiyiwa ✔@T_Masiyiwa Wondering how a nation with GDP percapita of $1 000 for over 37 yrs life expectancy 34yrs upto 31% children stunted, can insist on the right to work 8hrs plus 1 hr lunch 5 days a week, rest for 2 dys watch football for 42 wks straight. Where is the sense of urgency desperation? ZCTU – Zimbabwe @ZctuZimbabwe We are not surprised by your reasoning. That is why the companies owned by your husband @StriveMasiyiwa such as @stewardbank are employing workers as volunteers. Instead of paying them the minimum salaries around $800 they are paid $300 as stipend. 201

121 people are talking about this Twitter Ads info and privacy

Tsitsi Masiyiwa ✔@T_Masiyiwa Wondering how a nation with GDP percapita of $1 000 for over 37 yrs life expectancy 34yrs upto 31% children stunted, can insist on the right to work 8hrs plus 1 hr lunch 5 days a week, rest for 2 dys watch football for 42 wks straight. Where is the sense of urgency desperation? Dr Martin @Bryanmartin2020 Tsitsi Masiyiwa this is wrong, did your husband see this tweet? U mess up his legacy for him, dont try to pull a ‘Grace Mugabe ‘ on him. Where is your humanity? Do u even work? 9

See Dr Martin’s other Tweets Twitter Ads info and privacy

bartier mati @tillly_ No one was coming for Tsitsi Masiyiwa until she came for a whole long-suffering people riding on her wealth and privilege. We can be angry at her callousness as well as our useless leaders. Please don’t be boring. 22

See bartier mati’s other Tweets Twitter Ads info and privacy

Tsitsi Masiyiwa ✔@T_Masiyiwa Wondering how a nation with GDP percapita of $1 000 for over 37 yrs life expectancy 34yrs upto 31% children stunted, can insist on the right to work 8hrs plus 1 hr lunch 5 days a week, rest for 2 dys watch football for 42 wks straight. Where is the sense of urgency desperation? Lenin T. Chisaira @LeninChisaira The ‘Zimbabwe is open for business’ mantra is making the filthy rich capitalists like Tsitsi Masiyiwa more bolder in their anti-labour and anti-social rights sentiments. That’s a slave driver mentality. 53

38 people are talking about this Twitter Ads info and privacy

Tsitsi Masiyiwa ✔@T_Masiyiwa Wondering how a nation with GDP percapita of $1 000 for over 37 yrs life expectancy 34yrs upto 31% children stunted, can insist on the right to work 8hrs plus 1 hr lunch 5 days a week, rest for 2 dys watch football for 42 wks straight. Where is the sense of urgency desperation? Munashe Tofa @munashetofa6 The 80% to 90% that has employed themselves in the streets of our CBD work from dawn till midnight. The streets of Harare tell a story. But you wouldnt know because you are not part of us. 252

42 people are talking about this Twitter Ads info and privacy

African @ali_naka Replying to @juliansigs and 2 others That tweet has been taken out of context! Misdirected anger is the new norm ZCTU – Zimbabwe @ZctuZimbabwe We are 15 days to May Day. That tweet attacking the right to an 8 hour working day and the right to a lunch break is very clear. The motive is also obvious.Anyone who values this day understands that nothing is closer to misdirected anger. 65

15 people are talking about this