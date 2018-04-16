Tsitsi Masiyiwa Apologises For Questioning Zimbabweans’ Work Ethic, Implying They Are Lazy

Tsitsi Masiyiwa, wife of Econet Wireless founder Strive Masiyiwa came under fire on social media after she posted a tweet in which she implied that Zimbabweans were lazy and did not work enough hours. Tsitsi Masiyiwa had tweeted,
Wondering how a nation with GDP per capita of $1 000 for over 37 yrs life expectancy 34yrs upto 31% children stunted, can insist on the right to work 8hrs plus 1 hr lunch 5 days a week, rest for 2 days watch football for 42 wks straight. Where is the sense of urgency desperation?
However, after receiving at least 660 Tweets, Tsitsi came back to Twitter and apologised for her earlier message. In her apology she said,
Friends who responded to my tweet. I passionately love Zimbabwe love to express, debate & brutally confront the challenges that hold us back. To those who are angry and livid feeling offended, I apologise wholeheartedly.
Dialogue is critical to get us moving forward & it gives us a platform to seek solutions. It’s part of the way we fix ourselves and each other. Let’s share solutions as we face hard truths. My work in the community expresses my passion.
Here is how some Zimbabweans had reacted to the initial tweet:
Will Tsitsi Masiyiwa delete that insensitive tweet? Or she will insist she is right. Hope the tweet won’t have a dheripitating effect on the extortionist Red & Blue network
I think @T_Masiyiwa is right, the work ethic in most companies in Harare (where i have experience) is pathetic. This was one of my experiences at Econet First Street last month
Witchcraft is when:
– Tsitsi Masiyiwa mocks vendors that sell @econetzimbabwe Airtime 15 hrs a day as lazy!
– some lazy Zimbos mock Tsitsi as an entitled greedy capitalist’s wife who stealing airtime from poor pple
Either way, Tsitsi now knows kuti chii chinonzi kurakashwa
Truth Hurts.
Tsitsi Masiyiwa is right.
Zimbabweans are a lazy bunch of people who like watching football & blaming others for their own mistakes.
Noone will come and solve your problems.
Vuka uzenzele.
We are not surprised by your reasoning. That is why the companies owned by your husband @StriveMasiyiwa such as @stewardbank are employing workers as volunteers. Instead of paying them the minimum salaries around $800 they are paid $300 as stipend.
But @T_Masiyiwa is complaining about watching a game of footy. I wonder what opinion she has of us who watch a full 5 days of test match cricket
Tsitsi Masiyiwa this is wrong, did your husband see this tweet? U mess up his legacy for him, dont try to pull a ‘Grace Mugabe ‘ on him. Where is your humanity? Do u even work?
When u don’t actually work for yo $ like Tsitsi Masiyiwa, stay in yo lane. Don’t lecture pple
She’s just demarketed KweseTV. Hanzi moda kuona bhora stereki!
Nemiwo MaZimba muchinyanya kuziva zvebhora rekuEurope. Arsenal what what apa TsholotshoFC or How Mine hamuizivi
Re Tsitsi Masiyiwa, it really upsets me when sport is not given the credit it deserves as an industry on its http://own.It ’s not a past time smh but can grow into a huge employer
No one was coming for Tsitsi Masiyiwa until she came for a whole long-suffering people riding on her wealth and privilege. We can be angry at her callousness as well as our useless leaders. Please don’t be boring.
Unfortunately, @econetzimbabwe is one of the worst employers. Under paid and over worked people are not productive. There is also a lot bullying within the company something that needs to be addressed urgently. People work hard but the bosses take all the money. https://twitter.com/t_masiyiwa/status/985273989282099200 …
Fellow Zimbabweans let’s face some hard facts. @T_Masiyiwa made an error of judgement with her tweet. She meant no malice. Her words were not carefully chosen and are regrettable. But she is a very humble person. Let’s forgive her I beg.
The ‘Zimbabwe is open for business’ mantra is making the filthy rich capitalists like Tsitsi Masiyiwa more bolder in their anti-labour and anti-social rights sentiments. That’s a slave driver mentality.
The 80% to 90% that has employed themselves in the streets of our CBD work from dawn till midnight. The streets of Harare tell a story. But you wouldnt know because you are not part of us.
That tweet has been taken out of context! Misdirected anger is the new norm
We are 15 days to May Day. That tweet attacking the right to an 8 hour working day and the right to a lunch break is very clear. The motive is also obvious.Anyone who values this day understands that nothing is closer to misdirected anger.