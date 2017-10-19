Top Tsvangirai aide dies

A top aide of Movement for Democratic Change leader Morgan Tsvangirai has died this morning.

Abisha Nyanguwo, who was Tsvangirai’s Chief of Staff at one point and was currently the party’s director of policy died at Parirenyatwa after a short illness.

Nyanguwo was a veteran trade unionist at one time was the coordinator of Southern Africa Trade Union Coordination Council (SATUCC).

He also served in Botswana as a coordinator at the International Labour Organisation in charge of Southern African Affairs before returning to Zimbabwe to re-join local politics on a full-time basis.