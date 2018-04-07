‘Time Has Come to Unseat Zanu PF’ – Chamisa

Movement for Democratic Change Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa says time has come for progressive forces to remove Zanu PF from power.

Addressing thousands of people at White City Stadium who attended an MDC Alliance election rally, Chamisa said he is willing to work with former vice president Joice Mujuru and other people that want a truly democratic state in Zimbabwe.

Some MDC-T supporters attending an election rally in Bulawayo on Saturday.

He told the excited crowd that “we want to work with all progressive forces in order to bring change in Zimbabwe.

“Our people have suffered over the past 38 years under Zanu PF and now is the time for us to work together to get rid of these people that have destroyed our country.”

Chamisa said the MDC Alliance will address many issues as soon as it is elected “including devolution of power to provinces, the installation of a Ndebele king and other issues. We will do what people want as the state is now there to impose its beliefs on people.”

​He promised that Zimbabwe will record significant growth under the MDC Alliance leadership.

Addressing the same rally, Professor Welshman Ncube, one of the MDC Alliance principals, said the Zimbabwe Defence Force is expected to protect the people’s vote and not to campaign for political parties like Zanu PF.

“This year we hope that the army won’t block the people’s choice. This year it’s a matter of a goat eating a jackal … We won’t allow the army to tell the people what it wants. The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission as well will have to announce election results within hours of counting of the votes and not after a couple of months like what happened in 2008.”

Chamisa became the leader of the MDC-T following the death of Morgan Tsvangirai, who succumbed to cancer of the colon.

But MDC-T vice president still claims that she is the legitimately elected person supposed to take over Tsvangirai’s post. – VOA