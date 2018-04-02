The Scarf and Mnangagwa arrives in China for State visit

BEIJING, China – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has arrived in China for a four-day state visit. Mnangagwa was invited by his Chinese counterpart, Xi Xinping and is expected to meet with officials from the Chinese Communist Party and business people.

Mnangagwa was met at the airport by Zimbabwean Ambassador to China, Ambassador Paul Chikava and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Lieutenant-General (retired) Sibusiso Moyo, who travelled ahead. Other members of the advance party include Energy and Power Development Minister Simon Khaya Moyo and Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Oppah Muchinguri. Mnangagwa

The president is accompanied by First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa and senior government officials who include.

Minister of Industry, Commerce and Enterprise Development – Dr Mike Bimha

Minister of Finance and Economic Development – Patrick Chinamasa

Minister of ICTs and Cyber Security – Supa Mandiwanzira

Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry – Prisca Mupfumira

Information, Media and Broadcasting Permanent Secretary – George Charamba

Special Advisor to the President – Chris Mutsvangwa