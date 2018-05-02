Temba Mliswa Is A Jonathan Moyo In The Making, He Has Infiltrated Zanu-PF Says Defeated Mutsvangwa

Special Advisor to President Emmerson Mnangagwa Christopher Mutsvangwa has attacked Temba Mliswa blaming him for his election loss in the Zanu-PF primary elections.

Mutsvangwa who was defeated in the Norton primaries by Langton Mutendereki has blamed incumbent Norton legislator Temba Mliswa for his loss accusing him of having infiltrated the ruling Zanu-PF party. According to Mutsvangwa, Mliswa is another Professor Jonathan Moyo in the making who is bent on destroying Zanu-PF from within.

Moyo, a rabid critic of President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Vice President General (Retired) Constantino Chiwenga is in exile after he fled the country following the fall of former president Robert Mugabe last year.

Speaking at the World Press Freedom Day breakfast meeting on Wednesday Mutsvangwa claimed that Mliswa was a “putating fascist and a charlatan” who is working with Webster Shamu and other Generation 40 (G40) Faction members to ensure that he loses the polls. He also claimed that Mliswa had paid the police to influence the voting in the Zanu-PF primaries and vowed that the matter was far from over. He indicated that he was challenging the outcome of the polls and had already lodged his appeal with Zanu-PF political commissar, Lieutenant-General (Retired) Engelbert Rugeje.

According to Mutsvangwa, Mliswa engineered his election loss because he wanted to face a purportedly weaker candidate in the 2018 harmonised elections. There is no love lost between the two men after Mliswa won the Norton seat following a by-election after Mutsvangwa was expelled from Zanu-PF under the tenure of former president Robert Mugabe.

On Sunday, Mliswa had also claimed that Mutsvangwa had been defeated in the primary election, despite the fact that the primary was postponed and moved to the next day.