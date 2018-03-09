Sydney Sekeramayi Speaks On Mutinhiri’s Resignation

Zanu-PF politburo member Dr Sydney Sekeramayi has described the resignation of former Marondera West MP Retired Brigadier General Ambrose Mutinhiri as a non-event which should not cause disunity among party members in the constituency.

Addressing party supporters at an inter-district meeting at Mahusekwa Growth Point Sekeramayi said although Mutinhiri has quit the party, that should not cause divisions within the party.

The inter-district meeting was meant to inform members on the new developments following Mutinhiri’s resignation and formation of the National Patriotic Front. Zanu-PF Mashonaland East Provincial chairman Joel Biggie Matiza said the leadership in the area should ensure thatMutinhiri’s resignation does not divide the party.

More: ZBC