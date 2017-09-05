Scores of youths dump Mujuru’s NPP

HARARE – At least 35 youths have quit Joice Mujuru’s National People’s Party (NPP) protesting inept leadership and alleged corruption within party ranks.

By Andrew Kunambura

The mass resignations last week left the youth wing’s Hatfield district in Harare with no representation.

In a stinging letter addressed to the NPP Harare provincial youth chair, Donald Chimatira, Hatfield acting district youth chairperson Dexter Zvirevo said the youths were hugely disappointed by the leadership of Harare provincial main wing chairman Friday Muleya.

Muleya was elected to lead the Harare province ahead of former Zanu PF central committee member Munyaradzi Banda at last month’s convention.

“The Harare province team, mainly main wing, has reduced the party into a mafia group which I think I can’t defend in any campaign,” said Zvirevo in his resignation letter, which also is highly critical of leadership qualities of members of the main wing.

“I am allergic to corruption and as you may know, the wars we fought against it within the party are pointless and unwinnable since the province has an organised group of thieves from national members. It is a well-documented fact that this is happening and with impunity,” Zvirevo wrote.

He accused Muleya of embezzling transport money availed by the party to assist members to travel to its inaugural convention held last month.

Muleya said: “I did not embezzle any party funds. In fact, people used their own money to come to the conference. The party has no money at the moment and if there was, it would be in the hands of the treasurer and not me.”

Zvirevo also said NPP’s chances of winning next year’s general elections were very slim.

“If all provinces of NPP are run the way Harare is, I can safely confirm that if NPP miraculously win power, an NPP government will be worse than Zanu PF. The party has been reduced to a union of rejects. It has all failed politicians from other parties within its ranks which I think is why the party is in this state,” he said before tearing into Mujuru.

“The interviews of the president herself on both radio and television are a pointer to where we are going. Mai Mujuru had a very good name when she joined the opposition but the name is increasingly dented day-by-day, which I think it’s either she is surrounded by weak people or she is weak herself or both.

“Mobilisation strategies of NPP are weak. Honestly to me, that means we are doing something wrong or we are in a wrong party or both,” Zvirevo said in the letter. – Daily News