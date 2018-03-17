SA’s Ramaphosa meets Mnangagwa in Harare for talks

HARARE – The political transitions that took place in Zimbabwe and South Africa were initiated by the peoples of the two countries and they both took place in a smooth and peaceful manner.

This came out of the meeting held by Presidents Emmerson Mnangagwa and Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa when they met in Harare this evening.

The South African leader was on a mission to brief his counterpart on the situation prevailing in his country where he rose into the highest office exactly a month and two days ago.

The two held a closed door one-on-one meeting in the capital and addressed Zimbabwean and South African journalists at the Munhumutapa offices in Harare.

They said they discussed challenges facing their two countries which Mnangagwa said are mainly economic in Zimbabwe.

Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe faces economic challenges related to infrastructure like poor state of roads, railway and energy which the country would like to import from South Africa and President Ramaphosa has been very accommodative.

“I came to pay respects to my counterpart and we discussed issues to do with growing the economies of our two countries and the region and how we can cooperate in trade joint ventures,” said Mr Ramaphosa.

The two leaders also spoke about how the two countries have managed to undertake the transition that has just occurred in Zimbabwe and South Africa which they described as smooth and peaceful.

President Ramaphosa whose country is now facing the contentious land issue said he has some lessons to draw from the Zimbabwean experience and that his country is going to engage in a rich dialogue on the matter.

President Mnangagwa was again very clear on the question of the scheduled elections saying a political dialogue will be held soon encompassing all the different political parties.

Zimbabwe and South Africa share excellent and sisterly relations and are both SADC and AU member states.

They both had a chance of guard recently and are on a mission to build their economies. – ZBC