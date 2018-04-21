SADC says Zimbabwe ready to hold credible election

HARARE,– The Southern African Development Community (SADC) said Saturday Zimbabwe is ready to conduct a credible election due to the conducive political and legislative environment in place, the state-controlled Herald newspaper reported on its website Saturday.

Zimbabwe is due to hold elections in July, which President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said will be free and fair.

“Politically, the environment is conducive, the legislative environment is also conducive, pointing to a readiness for elections and also the reform processes which are ongoing,” the newspaper quoted visiting SADC Executive Secretary Stergomena Lawrence Tax as saying soon after paying a courtesy call on Mnangagwa Friday.

The Zimbabwe government, through Parliament, is spearheading amendments to the Electoral Act as part of reforms to improve the electoral environment.

Tax urged peaceful elections in the country.

The SADC pre-election observer team was in the country in March while a number of missions including those from Europe and the United States have also visited the country to assess the pre-election environment.

Mnangagwa is yet to proclaim the election date and main political parties are still to launch their election manifestos.

The parties are currently working on candidate selection.