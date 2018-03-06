Russian Foreign Affairs Minister in Harare

HARARE – Russian Foreign Affairs Minister, Mr Sergey Lavrov is expected in Harare tomorrow (Wednesday) to deliver a special message to President Emmerson Mnangagwa from his Russian counterpart, President Vladimir Putin.

The visit is expected to cement the very solid and time-tested relations between Zimbabwe and Russia, according to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Rtd. Lt. Gen. Dr Sibusiso Moyo.

“The excellent political relations between the two countries have created ground for expanded economic ties, trade, mining and cooperation in many areas such as agricultural mechanisation and manpower development,” added Minister Moyo.

Mr Lavrov will be leading a high powered delegation in yet another show of confidence in President Mnangagwa’s government by the Russian Federation.

The Russian Foreign Minister’s visit comes amid loud calls by the new leadership in Zimbabwe inviting investors and foreign direct investment to resuscitate the national economy.

Minister Lavrov is President Putin’s confidante and was last in Zimbabwe in 2014 for the groundbreaking ceremony of the US$4 billion platinum mine in Darwendale.

The Great Dyke platinum investment project, which is one of the biggest investments in the country since 1980, is poised to be jumpstarted by the visit, with renewed commitment made on the deal. – ZBC