Ramaphosa urges Zimbabwe leaders to accept court ruling, congratulates Mnangagwa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged Zimbabwean leaders to accept the decision of the country’s Constitutional Court which upheld President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s recent election victory.

The court validated the results as released by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) on August 3, 2018.

In a statement, Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Khusela Diko, said the president has also congratulated Zimbabwe’s president elect on his victory.

Ramaphosa also reaffirmed “South Africa’s readiness to work with the government of Zimbabwe in the pursuit of closer political, cultural, economic and trade ties for the mutual benefit of the peoples of South Africa and Zimbabwe.”

Passing judgment on Friday Justice Luke Malaba said the Movement for Democratic Change party had failed to provide the court with substantial evidence, said an AFP report.

“In the final analysis, the court finds the applicant has failed to place before it clear, direct, sufficient and credible evidence” of irregularities, said Chief Justice Malaba in his ruling at the Constitutional Court in Harare.

“Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is duly declared winner of presidential elections held on the 30th of July 2018.”

Mnangagwa was expected to be inaugurated on Sunday at 10:00.