Ramaphosa heading to Zimbabwe as polls spark diplomatic activities

SOUTH African President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected in the country tomorrow to discuss issues of mutual concern with his counterpart, President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

President Ramaphosa, who is also the chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (Sadc), will also visit Mozambique on the same day.

In a statement, the South African presidency said President Ramaphosa’s visit forms part of a long standing tradition in the Sadc region where newly elected Heads of State pay courtesy calls on neighbouring countries.

“During the visit, President Ramaphosa and his counterparts will discuss bilateral co-operation as well as regional, continental and global issues of mutual concern. It is expected that the Sadc Heads of State will pay a particular focus on the latest political and security developments in the Region including the regional economic integration agenda in the Southern African Development Community,” reads the statement.

“President Ramaphosa will be accompanied by the Minister of International Relations and Co-operation, Ms Lindiwe Sisulu and the Minister of State Security, Ms Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba.”

The ANC leader was inaugurated as South African Head of State last month following the resignation of Jacob Zuma.

Last November, President Mnangagwa also paid a courtesy call on the then President of South Africa, Zuma, following the resignation of ex-President Robert Mugabe.

After meeting Zuma, President Mnangagwa addressed a high profile business conference in the neighbouring country in line with the “Zimbabwe is open for business” mantra. —