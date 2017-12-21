Police Reduce Roadblocks, Scrap Spot Fine

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has reduced the number of roadblocks to just one per 100-kilometre radius and scrapped spot fines.

In a memo copied to all stations from the Commissioner Operations dated December 19, 2017, ZRP said that the measures are meant to restore public trust and confidence. The memo reads:

Traffic enforcement and road safety duties are to be done by Traffic Branch, whose main focus shall be promotion and facilitation of road safety and security through traffic awareness campaigns and other road safety programmes,” the memo reads. Traffic police shall ensure a co-ordinated weekly roadblock schedule and roadblock spacing has been revised to not more than one roadblock within 100 kilometres.

The memo also states that no spot fines should be imposed on motorists. The memo reads:

No spot fines are to be imposed on the motoring public, considerations are being made for us to revert to the ticketing system using Forms 265. Our new culture is to serve with a smile and to prioritise premier customer care. There shall be zero tolerance to corruption across the organisation and where it is observed the perpetrator is to appear in the criminal court within 48 hours and in the disciplinary court within 72 hours.

National police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba declined to comment on the latest developments when contacted by The Herald.

More: Herald