Out-going Harare Mayor lauds new government for ending Kasukuwere terror on councils

HARARE – Out-going Harare mayor Bernard Manyenyeni says the new President Emmerson Mnangagwa administration has brought back “good relations” between the opposition-led council and the government.

Speaking during his State of the City Address last week, the outgoing Manyenyeni said the administration has “helped to cleanse the toxic relations between the local government and the city council.”

The mayor said new local government minister July Moyo has been cooperating well in the running of the council and respecting its administration compared to predecessor Saviour Kasukuwere.

However, the Mnangagwa’s so-called ‘new dispensation’ has not done much to help improve on the service delivery in the capital which remains poor.

According to the mayor, ministers that came under former president Robert Mugabe’s administration interfered with council work, hindering service delivery and failed to recognise the opposition-led council.

Kasukuwere, at one point, had Manyenyeni arrested for appointing James Mushore as the Town Clerk, with the then minister alleging that the mayor had disregarded appointment procedures. The council, to this day, does not have a substantive clerk.

In his address Manyenyeni reiterated his call for the new government to allow council to appoint a substantive town clerk.

“Without a substantive town clerk, the turnaround of the City is almost impossible,” he said.

“It is now 40 months without a town clerk. The James Mushore debacle has resulted in more problems in the running of the City. We yearn for finality on this matter.”

Meanwhile, Manyenyeni told delegates that the water situation in the city has “greatly improved” owing to the Chinese loan facility with most suburbs now having a 24-hour water supply.

“The water situation has improved, and the quality of water has improved significantly too as the treatment plants are now 100 percent functional,” he said.