NPF drama continues as Mutinhiri retaliates, says Grace Mugabe in talks with Chamisa

The NPF founding leader Rtd Brig Gen Ambrose Mutinhiri has fired party spokesman Jealousy Mawarire and his team after they earlier today purported to expel him from the party, signalling the split of the political outfit still in its infancy.

Addressing a press briefing a few hours after Mawarire announced they had expelled him earlier today, Brig Gen Mutinhiri said he was in control adding that Mawarire and his group had expelled themselves from the party because of their conduct.

“I am still in charge of the party,” Mutinhiri said adding his decision to form the party was prompted by the resignation of former President Mugabe in the midst of impeachment by Parliament.

The party’s political commissar Jim Kunaka told journalists that Mr Mugabe’s wife and former first lady, Grace Mugabe, wants to be Vice President in the MDC Alliance and had sent Mawarire and Shadreck Mashayamombe to negotiate a deal.