‘I am not in Kenya’ – Jonathan Moyo

Former Higher Education Minister Jonathan Moyo says he is not in Kenya butdid not disclose where he is only saying:” I am on twitter”.

“I’m on Twitter; not in Kenya. It’s an open secret that ZanuPF putschists who are insecure in their military coup imagine I’m in Kenya or want me to be in Kenya so they can send their murderous SAS snipers there, after their attempt to assassinate me in Harare on 15 November 2017!” he tweeted shortly after reports by the Kenyan government that he was not in the country.

Kenya’s leading newspaper, the Nation, said Moyo was not in the country and might actually be wanted there for a $6 million corruption scandal while he was programme manager for the Ford Foundation in Nairobi.

The paper yesterday quoted government spokesman Eric Kiraithe saying he would have known if Moyo was in Keya.

“I would have known if he was in the country. Political asylum is a security issue and his request would have been processed by the NSAC (National Security Advisory Council) and the cabinet,” Kiraithe said.

Mwenda Njoka, the Interior ministry spokesman, also denied that Moyo was in the country.

“I have asked our immigration guys and they said he is not here. I think the Zimbabwean media are doing some fishing to try to find out where he is,” he said.

There has been speculation that Moyo could be in Kenya because his second wife Beatrice is from that country and her family is quite powerful.

Moyo has been a pain in the neck for Mnangagwa’s administration as he continues to vehemently criticise the new Zimbabwe government on his twitter handle.

The new revelation is likely to lead to speculation once again that Moyo might not have escaped at all and someone is using his twitter handle to give the impression that he survived the military takeover.

Mnangagwa said he had forgiven G40 expect for three people who obviously include Moyo. – Insider