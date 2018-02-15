No Unity As Chamisa, Mudzuri Call For Separate Meetings Despite Tsvangirai’s Death

It seems as the leadership crisis in the opposition MDC-T party will not stop anytime soon after feuding vice presidents Elias Mudzuri and Nelson Chamisa called for separate meetings at two different locations.

At a time when many are expecting the two to be united as they mourn their former principal, Morgan Tsvangirai, who died last night, the feud seems to be continuing. The two fell out after both claimed that they were the rightful acting president when Morgan Tsvangirai was still being treated in South Africa.

Using Microblogging site Twitter to communicate, Chamisa said:

The tragic passing on of Pres MT is a huge blow to the party and the nation. As a party of excellence, we will unite, be disciplined & honour our HERO. A special Executive meeting at 10. Presser at 11 am Harvest house.

Mudzuri then later posted,

As we mourn our hero, Dr Tsvangirai I want to thank the State for all forms of assistance they have rendered to him and his family and also thank the hospital staff and govt of South Africa for the services rendered All senior officials to meet at his Highlands home 9:30 am today.

Source: Pindula