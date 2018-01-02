No holiday for Mnangagwa

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been working throughout the festive season and was at his offices on New Year’s day yesterday, according to the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation.

On Sunday, he was in Bulawayo for the National Thanksgiving and Dedication Church Service where he urged churches to work with the government and promised free and fair elections.

The ZBC said Mnangagwa was back at his offices this morning.

His wife Auxillia has also been doing the rounds visiting hospitals during the festive season.

Mnangagwa has given his government 100 days to deliver something tangible that will demonstrate his seriousness to turn around the country’s fortunes.

He was sworn in on 24 November.

Mnangagwa is currently under the spotlight for the arrest of eight youths who demonstrated in Bulawayo on Sunday against his involvement in the Gukurahundi massacres of the 1980s.

Critics say this in contrary to his pledge for democracy in the country. – Insider