‘Mukupe on his way out’

HARARE – Deputy Finance minister Terrence Mukupe is on his way out, a shadowy State media columnist who writes under the pseudonym of Bishop Lazarus has said.

Writing in yesterday’s edition, Bishop Lazarus said he cannot spend much time discussing on Mukupe because he is on his way out.

“I know many are itching to know what the Bishop thinks about …. Mukupe — well, it has never been my business to spend energy on those in the departure lounge.

“And by the way, I think the motor-mouth (former Finance minister Tendai) Biti finally got his match because he can be so uncouth, but still I won’t waste time in the departure lounge.”

In recent weeks the MP for Harare East constituency was involved in three incidents — including making reckless claims that the military would not accept youthful MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa as the country’s new leader if he were to win the country’s forthcoming national elections.

That ill-conceived statement forced President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his senior aides to publicly rebuke Mukupe.

But no sooner had this settled, Mukupe was at it again as he stigmatised people living with HIV/Aids during a radio debate with Biti.

Later, Mukupe was accused of assaulting the wife of a local journalist — ratcheting up the already growing calls for his dismisal from government.

Last month, he briefly snatched a ballot box during the Zanu PF primary elections in Harare East constituency, amid widespread complaints that he had manipulated cell registers.

Mukupe had also in full view of journalists and police assaulted his rival’s driver before speeding away — causing pandemonium. – Daily News