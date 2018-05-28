Mukupe Charamba is plotting against him, says he beat his girlfriend

Deputy Minister for Finance and Economic Planning Terrence Mukupe is reported to have claimed that President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba is bent on tarnishing his image.

Mukupe alleged that Charamba was doing so because his alleged girlfriend Mavis Gumbo had been defeated by Mukupe in the Zanu-PF primary elections.

The Standard reports that Mukupe told a Whatsapp group known as Zanu-PF Patriots,

Firstly, nowhere did the government say I made those statements. Secondly, ask yourself what was the motivation of Charamba to come up with that press statement without consulting me and even seeing the video of the meeting. It is a fact that Mavis Gumbo is a looser (sic) and it is a fact that Charamba has been sleeping with Mavis Gumbo.

Charamba denied that he had authored the statement condemning Mukupe’s previous statements and directed the minister to address the person who issued the statement. Said Charamba,

Who issued the statement that he is reacting to? So he is suggesting that the minister is so daft to the extent that he can’t write his statement on his own? He must tell that directly to the minister, not to me. I will not respond to other issues that are peripheral.

More: The Standard