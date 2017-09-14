Mugabe launches BVR

HARARE – President Robert Mugabe has launched the bio-metric voter registration (BVR), marking the commencement of the voter registration process ahead of the 2018 elections.

The launch, at State House, Harare this Thursday, was officiated by Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) Chairperson, Justice Rita Makarau with several government ministers and ZEC officials in attendance.

The development is in accordance with a proclamation issued on the 8th of this month ordering the conduct of a new registration of voters.

The proclamation fixed 14 September as the date for commencement of the voter registration exercise and 15 January next year as the last day upon which applications for registration may be received by ZEC.

According to ZEC, the voter registration exercise will begin at all ZEC district offices from Monday 18 September 2017, where registration kits will be permanently stationed.

Today’s BVR launch saw the first citizen of the country, President Mugabe and the First Lady, Dr Grace Mugabe going through the registration process.

They were taken through the eight steps involved in voter registration, which are: filling in a form, verification of the form comparing with the national identification card, demographic details, scanning of documents, finger printing of the 10 digits and taking of the picture.

After the first family, Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko and their spouses followed suit in registering. – ZBC