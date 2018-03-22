Former Zanu-PF member and Zimbabwe People First co-founder Didymus Mutasa has revealed that he has not forgive former ally Robert Mugabe.

In an interview with Daily News, Mutasa said Mugabe deserves the treatment that he is getting right now. Said Mutasa:

It will take long to see Mugabe; he called me a donkey, he said so many bad things about me. If I forgive him, I will then engage him but not now. It is sad that he now sees that the people who are now leading are doing what he used to do when he was still in power. He doesn’t want people to do what he used to do to them. Why is he interfering in politics, he deserves what he is getting, he is the one throwing the stones at the kids, the kids didn’t go to his home,

More: Daily News