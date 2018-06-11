Mohadi’s brother dies

GWANDA – The brother to Vice President Kembo Mohadi, Cephas Bayane Malapela has died.

He was 79.

Malapela died at Gwanda Provincial Hospital today after battling high blood pressure and diabetes for some time.

Speaking to the State media, Vice President Mohadi expressed deep sadness at the loss of his brother, saying Malapela did not only mentor him but also shaped his political career.

Mohadi said his brother has left a huge void that will be difficult to fill.

The Zanu PF Provincial Chairman for Matabeleland South Province, Rabelani Choene said the province has learnt with great shock and sadness of the passing on of Malapela.

He said the death of the former educator is not only a big blow to his family but to the entire province.

Choene, who spoke of the close relationship between Mohadi and the late Malapela offered words of comfort to the Vice President.

The Minister of State for Matabeleland South Province, Abednico Ncube urged the Malapela and Mohadi families to take comfort in the Lord. – ZBC