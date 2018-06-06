Mnangagwa Stopped Zanu-PF Solidarity March Meant To Counter MDC Alliance Demo

In an interview with State media, Secretary for Information, Media and Broadcasting Services George Charamba said President Emmerson Mnangagwa told Zanu-PF that they could not hold a solidarity march on the same day as MDC Alliance’s electoral reforms demonstration.

Charamba said Mnangagwa said if Zanu-PF wanted to conduct a demonstration it had to do it on a different day. Said Charamba:

Equally, the President communicated to the leadership of the party that the party could not raise demonstrations on the same day and in the same space already secured by the opposition as to do that would raise the risk of inter-party clashes, thereby undermining the overarching goal of ensuring a peaceful, violence free poll. The President said if the party (Zanu-PF) wanted to mount a demonstration it had to do it either before the opposition one or after it in terms of the same section of the Constitution. He stressed the importance of peace, peace, peace. Order, order and respect for persons and property.

More: Chronicle