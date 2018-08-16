Mnangagwa Scoffs At Trump’s Decision To Renew Sanctions

Addressing journalists soon after holding a meeting with Ambassador Brian Nichols, President Mnangagwa scoffed at the decision by the United States of America to renew illegal sanctions against Zimbabwe.

Asked what his views were on the decision by Mr Trump to renew sanctions, President Mnangagwa said:

Should I concern myself about what is happening in Washington? Do they concern themselves about us?

Mnangagwa said Nichols should have a proper understanding of political developments in the country. Said Mnangagwa:

These discussions are necessary. He is an ambassador from the United States to Zimbabwe. He must have correct appreciation of the environment in the country. He came into the country to have that appreciation. We were able to share his views and my views on the current situation in the country and we are moving forward as a country.

Source: Pindula