Mnangagwa Saves Mutsvangwa As Zanu-PF Politburo Orders Rerun In Norton

May 6, 2018 Staff Reporter Headlines, Zimbabwe 0

Chris Mutsvangwa

In a list released by Zanu-PF’s commissariat department. Norton will be among the constituencies where the party will hold primary election reruns.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s special Advisor Christopher Mutsvangwa had lost the primary election to Langton Mutendereki. Mutsvangwa challenged the result and blamed the police of interfering in the primary elections.

Mutsvangwa said Mnangagwa may lose this year’s presidential election claiming that large numbers of Zanu-PF supporters had been disenfranchised which he blamed on Zanu-PF Political Commissar, Lieutenant-General (retired) Engelbert Rugeje.

Dexter Nduna who is in prison for discharging a firearm on his own during the primary elections held in Chegutu West. He had been announced as the winner in the constituency but is set to lose the seat after being arrested .

Zanu-PF national commissar said the teams deployed to supervise these elections will also conduct elections in the local government wards where elections were not held. Rugeje added that the dates for these primary elections will be announced soon with results of these reruns set to affect the final results for Senatorial, Women’s Quota and Provincial Council results in the affected constituencies.

Below is a list of constituencies where Zanu-PF will hold reruns:

Harare South Constituency

Glenview South Constituency

Hwata Senatorial Constituency (women’s only)

Mashonaland Central

  • Shamva North
  • Shamva South
  • Mazoe West (women’s Quota only)

Mashonaland West

  • Norton
  • Chegutu East
  • Chegutu West
  • Zvimba North
  • Zvimba South
  • Chinhoyi Central
  • Makonde

Midlands

  • Shurugwi (Women’s Quota)

Masvingo

  • Gutu East

Manicaland 

  • Chipinge Central
  • Buhera West

 




