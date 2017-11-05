Mnangagwa plotted coup since 1980 – Grace

HARARE – President Mugabe’s wife Grace has described Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa as a liquidator, who has plotted to topple President Robert Mugabe since 1980.

In what others could view as the clearest hint on the fate of the Vice President, Grace told thousands of indigenous churches’ members during an interface rally dubbed ‘Super Sunday’ at Rufaro Stadium in Harare today that the end in now for the Lacoste faction.

“Women and youths who support Lacoste you are dead, you are gone. We want people who respect President Mugabe as the only centre of power. The President is an anointed leader and anyone who fights such a leader, does it at their own peril. President Mugabe was anointed by God and no one can reverse that decision,” said Grace.

The First Lady castigated Vice president Mnangagwa as a worse factionalist than former Vice President Joice Mujuru, who was expelled from the party and government in 2014 for plotting against the President.

“Makhosini, he [Mnangagwa] is a liquidator…….haaite munhu iyeye, anegodo, ruvengo.’ [Dr] Mujuru was even better. He [Mnangagwa] has taken the President for granted for too long,” said Grace, adding that he plotted a coup from as far back as in 1980.

Grace went on to sing the famous Sulumani Chimbetu song – Batai Munhu – saying ‘it is time to strike a snake’s head.’

Grace said she and President Mugabe have on several occasions tried not to humiliate Mnangagwa and make him realise that what he is doing is wrong, but a “demon is upon him, and he has continued to take the President as a fool. Igwara murume iyeye, he is a coward, rinotya muchiriona rakadaro. I confronted him when he complained to the President about what l had said about him at a rally” said Dr Mugabe.

Grace reiterated her calls yesterday for the amendment of the Zanu PF constitution and the change in the presidium to ensure that there is a female vice president.

She also said she is the brains behind the Command Agriculture Programme and not Vice President Mnangagwa as other sectors were claiming.

On indigenous churches’ requests, Grace said the government is committed to give them land to build churches and even for farming purposes, but urged them to unite so that it would be easy to address their needs.

She thanked the churches for always supporting Zanu PF and urged them to pray for President Mugabe and for peace in the country, before handing them an early Christmas present in the form of 1 million kgs of rice.