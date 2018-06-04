Mnangagwa meets biggest British delegation

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has met one of the biggest British business delegations to ever visit Zimbabwe in the past 38 years.

The 22-member delegation, which represents Invest Africa, met Mnangagwa at his Munhumutapa offices in Harare this afternoon.

The delegation comprises business representatives from various sectors including mining, real estate, infrastructure, power, agriculture, financial services and telecommunications.

The two vice presidents, Retired General Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi; Energy and Power Development Minister Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo; Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister July Moyo; Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement Minister Retired Air Chief Marshal Perrance Shiri; Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Retired Lieutenant General Dr Sibusiso Moyo; Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor Dr John Mangudya; Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to the UK Retired Colonel Christian Katsande and the Permanent Secretary for Mines and Mining Development Munesu Munodawafa were also in attendance.

Responding to questions from waiting journalists after two and half hours of deliberations behind closed doors, President Mnangagwa said this is the biggest business delegation he has ever seen from the UK since Zimbabwe’s independence 38 years ago.

He said he has given the delegation an honest account of the country’s situation and the ball is now in their court to decide which areas they are going to invest in.

Invest Africa founder and Chairman, Mr Robert Hersov said the group would want to move in quickly in find their niche ahead of many others.

He said Zimbabwe has vast and diverse minerals and it could be one of the fastest growing economies with the large delegation of decision makers representing a wide range of companies wishing to invest.

He said opportunities are broad and the country is blessed with educated people.