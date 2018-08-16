Mnangagwa leaves for SADC Summit

HARARE – Disputed Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has left Harare to attend the 38th SADC Summit in Windhoek, Namibia beginning on Friday (tomorrow) the 17th of August 2018.

SADC is one of Africa’s regional groupings – the building bloc of the continent’s quest for unity and development.

The 38th Summit is being held at the source as it was in Windhoek, Namibia that the SADC Conference was transformed into the regional community in the late 1980s.

What is at stake at this summit is, obvious the recent elections in Zimbabwe, the upcoming elections in the DRC, Madagascar and South Africa.

The summit will also look at the economic performances of countries in the region vis-à-vis the global economic trends.

The annual conference will be President Mnangagwa’s first following the ushering in of the new dispensation.

So Windhoek Namibia will see SADC closing ranks for the development of the region.

The President was seen off at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by the two Vice Presidents Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi, several government ministers, service chiefs and senior government officials.

Meanwhile, Vice President Chiwenga is the Acting President.